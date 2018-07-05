Villager poll on shopping priorities receives avalanche of response

Verde Valley Trading Market • Village/Big Park: 6,150 • Sedona: 10,397 • Cottonwood: 11,990 • Cornville/Page Springs: 3,280 • Camp Verde: 11,238 • Clarkdale: 4,272 • Total Trade Area: 47,327 Population numbers from the 2016 United States Census Bureau American Community Survey (ACS). This does not take into account the significant uptick in new building permits since 2016.

Never, in the 15-year history of The Villager newspaper, have so many residents responded, and so passionately, about supporting new shopping, theater and service opportunities here.

As stated in the June issue, nearly 6,200 of us actually live here in the Village and of course our “trading area” is over seven times that number,* not to mention the 3 million tourists that drive through here on their way to Uptown Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon.



Newcomers are often unaware that our old Outlet Mall supported stores like the Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Dansk, Bass, Maidenform, Jones of New York, Van Heusen, Geoffrey Beene and many more for nearly 30 years

The problem now is that our Village of Oak Creek is considered by tourists as a nice place to stop for a quick bite or a night on their way up the Canyon, but where do trading area residents go for what we need?

Diverse clothing options, healthy, reasonably priced food, an extensive pharmacy, a theater and more services are what the community is asking (begging) for, and there’s no doubt they will strongly support.

It must be emphatically stated that our Village community continues to be a vital part of a much larger over-all trade area. Reference our Trading Area Chart*. The cities of Sedona, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, the entire Verde Valley and visitors would support these businesses.

In order to convince the powers that be (new “plaza” owners, hotel/motel owners, as well as outside companies we hope to attract), the Big Park Council and community volunteers will need to work with the Sedona Village Business Association (SVBA) and the Sedona Village Partnership (SVP) to make it happen. Learn more about the Sedona Village Partnership in this month's Villager (Page 4).

We’re still counting up the responses to our survey but as of press time in June, these five stores/services were clear community favorites:

Sprouts Trader Joe’s Marshall’s, TJMaxx, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy CVS or Walgreen’s Theatre (like a Village extension of the Mary Fisher Theatre)

Thank you for your enormous response to the June Villager survey. It is gratifying to see our community come alive with their concerns and opinions.

If you haven’t already, you can still send your comments on Village stores and services you’d like to see and would support to the Villager@verdenews.com.