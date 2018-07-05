VOCA community breakfast planned July 14

Saturday, July 14th the Village of Oakcreek Association’s Activity Committee will host our next community breakfast at the community center in VOCA from 7:30-10 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is $7 per person. If you need more information please call the VOCA office at 284-1820.

Yavapai County leash law requires dogs be leashed and under control of their owners at all times. Recently the VOCA office has received numerous calls from concerned residence that dogs are running free throughout the park and playground area and there are safety concerns for children playing and others relaxing at the park.

The park is for everyone’s use and enjoyment but safety comes first so please abide by the leash law. YCSO will be patrolling the area for the safety of the community.

Oakcreek Country Club is celebrating 4th of July with a Flag Tournament on Wednesday, July 4th. Please contact OCC at 928-284-1660 for details.



They are also calling “All Girls” ages 5-17 for a FREE Clinic on July 14th, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. sponsored by the LPGA & USGA.

Robert Walton, grounds superintendent, announced he and his staff successfully completed the June aeration procedures on the greens and they have quickly returned to tournament condition so everyone should come out and enjoy a round of golf on one of Arizona’s best courses.



Robert and the Big Park waste water management plant worked diligently this past month to repair and replace equipment to allow treated water to be pumped into the courses retention lakes for course irrigation. This joint effort saves an enormous amount of ground water, provides needed irrigation, and supports local wildlife and the area eco system.



If you haven’t noticed the Oakcreek Country Club’s new practice facility you should come by and check it out. The range has several new flagged greens to practice those difficult approach shots, all new yardage signs and chipping targets for players wanting to hit a bullseye.

One of our busiest VOCA committees is the Architectural Review & Restrictions Committee. Chaired by Jan Lisowski the committee meets twice a month to review building and renovation plans and also to review violations by owners to our CC& R’s.



January through June 12th of this year there were 44 violation notices for commercial vehicles, lot maintenance, excessive noise and rental violations.

As of June 12th, 25 have been resolved, and 19 remain in open or past due status. Let’s all remember that being a VOCA resident and property owner includes being a good neighbor.