Your library really rocks this summer

There’s still time to participate in the adult summer reading program sponsored by Sedona Public Library (SPL) and win some great prizes.

The program ends Friday, July 27. Sign-up is free and easy. Register online at sedonapubliclibrary.org or in-person at the reference desk at SPL or Sedona Public Library in the Village (SPL-V). The last day to register is Tuesday, July 17.



To participate, login your reading -- all forms of reading count towards earning points, ie. books, magazines, audiobooks, or reading aloud to others. Readers accumulate coupons based on the amount of reading done.

For every 300 pages read and logged, readers will earn a coupon to enter the weekly raffle held each Tuesday at 4 p.m. Coupons must be dropped off at the reference desk at SPL or SPL-V prior to the drawing. Attendance at the drawings is not required. Winners will be contacted by phone or email. Weekly prizes include gifts from The Hike House, Layla’s Bakery, Hummingbird House, The Literate Lizard, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and Sedona International Film Festival.



Recently, Tom White, a VOC library patron, won a gift certificate to The Hike House by participating in this summer reading program.

This year we will offer two grand prizes: each person will get a $50 gift card to Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen. To be eligible for this drawing, submit a completed stamped game card.

Friday, July 27 at 2 p.m. in the SPL community room, we’ll celebrate the end of the adult summer reading program with an ice cream social from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants are invited to attend this adults-only event as we cool off with ice cream and enjoy entertainment provided by the Village Ukulele People. Ice cream treats provided by Cold Stone Creamery and Baskin Robbins.

In keeping with this year’s theme of “Libraries Rock,” we have some fun programs planned:

• Wednesday, July 11 at 5 p.m.: Join us for movie night in the community room at SPL. Watch “Mamma Mia!” and be ready for it’s sequel “Here We Go Again” to be released in late July.

• Wednesday, July 18 at 2 p.m. in the SPL Quiet Study: Participate in the book discussion of “Girls Like Us: Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, and the Journey of a Generation,” by Sheila Weller.

In addition to presenting the adult summer reading program, SPL will continue to celebrate its 60th anniversary with programs and events. This summer, the Library will sponsor a 60th anniversary writing contest. In the fall, several of the Library’s Monday night movies will showcase films made in Sedona during the 50s and 60s. Check the library events calendar at www.sedonalibrary.org for details.



Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. We are grateful for the support of the City of Sedona, Yavapai and Coconino Counties, businesses and foundations, and individuals like you. Tax-deductible donations may be sent to Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona.