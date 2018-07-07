Camp Verde School Board could approve 7.52-percent teacher pay increase

CAMP VERDE – Tuesday, the Camp Verde Unified School District will hold a public hearing before it approves the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019.

With a projected 7.52-percent pay raise thanks in part to additional revenue from the state of Arizona – and Gov. Doug Ducey – the district has what Business Manager Steve Hicks called a “disproportionate amount of teachers in grants.”

With 86.8 full-time equivalent teachers, 16 are paid from grants, such as Title I, Title II and other federal project programs. The other 70.6 salaries are paid from the district’s Maintenance and Operations fund.

But Ducey’s financial commitment to teacher salary increases was based on each district’s Maintenance and Operations fund, which means that to provide a pay raise for all the district’s teachers, the district had to “spread our pot of money farther than the other schools,” Hicks also said.

Camp Verde Unified School District’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019 is about $10.45 million, which includes about $9.2 million for the Maintenance and Operations fund, about $940,000 for its Classroom Site fund, and about $290,000 for its Unrestricted Capital Outlay fund.

The 7.52-percent increase means that the average salary of all teachers employed by the district will increase about $3,200 from a year ago, according to the proposed budget.

The Camp Verde School Board has a work session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, which will be followed by the board’s budget public hearing and then its regular monthly meeting when the budget is expected to be approved.

The Camp Verde School District will post the July 10 agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.

