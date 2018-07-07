Four NAZ Suns named to NBA summer league rosters

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Four Northern Arizona Suns players will take part in NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas.

Archie Goodwin, Josh Gray, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and Alec Peters will all participate in the event that runs from July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Goodwin will play with the Portland Trail Blazers, Gray is a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and both Hollis-Jefferson and Peters will suit up for the Phoenix Suns.

Each team gets a minimum of five games in Las Vegas, with the first three games for each team already set.

After each team’s three-game set, they will play at least two more games as part of a tournament-style schedule to determine the NBA Summer League 2018 champion.

Hollis-Jefferson and Peters join former NAZ Suns guards Shaquille Harrison and Davon Reed with Phoenix.