Obituary: Gary Hancock

Gary Hancock passed away in the loving arms of his children on June 17, 2018, and is in restful peace with his dog, Cloe.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, John and Jamie Hancock, and Grace and Brad Sorenson. He is also blessed with a precious grandson, Boaz Thomas Hancock.





Private services will be held.

Thank you to all the friends and family that contributed to Gary’s life and happiness.

Dad, we will always carry your memory in our hearts and we love you. A prayer in loving memory: Lord, we thank you for all the Fathers on earth who accept the responsibility to care for and love their children. May you strengthen them with the kindness, patience and wisdom they need to encourage and guide their children.

May they be supported by a steadfast spouse, a caring family and good friends. Most of all, may they know that you and you alone are the source of all that is good and truly valuable in this world.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.