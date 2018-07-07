Obituary: Richard Dale Scalf 1935-2018

Richard Dale Scalf “Dick,” 82, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on June 27, 2018. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Rogers, Arkansas, to James and Velma Scalf.



Dick was a longtime resident of the Verde Valley.



He moved to Sedona as a teenager in 1952 and graduated Flagstaff High School in 1953.



He met the love of his life in Oak Creek Canyon in 1957 and later married her in 1958.



He worked as a carpenter in Sedona with his dad and Uncle Bogue until he opened a hobby shop in West Sedona in the late 1970s and ran the business for nearly 20 years.



During that time he formed the Central Arizona Modelers RC Club and established the “flying field” now named Scalf Field off forest service road 525 between Cottonwood and Sedona.



He also volunteered as a fireman for the Sedona Fire District. He then started a sculpture base business where he built beautiful walnut bases for renowned artists Susan Kliewer and others for nearly 20 years until he retired at 82 years old in January, 2018.

He was blessed with 60 years of marriage to his beautiful wife. He lived a wonderful life and will be sorely missed.





Dick is survived by his wife, Elaine of Cottonwood; son, Jeff Scalf (Celeste) of Prescott Valley; sister, Gerry Bricker (Keith) of Prescott Valley; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services were held.



