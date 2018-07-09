Bella Vita Ristorante serves up outdoor entertainment five nights a week in July

Sedona’s Bella Vita Ristorante, is serving up live entertainment five nights a week - Wednesday through Sunday -- on the spacious outdoor patio in West Sedona at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Bobby Myhre plays the best Big Band hits at Bella Vita on Wednesday July 11th 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bobby Myhre performs with such exuberant enthusiasm; his style and charisma are infectious.

Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Myhre performs hits from favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin. Bobby Myhre is bringing back the Big Band era with gusto each Wednesday in July at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Brian Peterman is at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday July 12th from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Singer and songwriter, Peterman has entertained audiences across the west coast and Verde Valley for the past 30 years. He performs a fantastic selection of acoustic classics encompassing the ‘golden oldie’ decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material each Thursday night in July.

On Friday July 13th, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., Sammy Davis will be performing live. Sammy Davis’ Motown and R&B background bring a timeless and soulful style to his engaging performances. Davis has been in the spotlight on stages across the globe with musical powerhouses like The Temptations, Fats Domino and Chubby Checkers. His joyful stage enthusiasm is incredibly infectious as listeners flock to the dance floor for an unforgettable evening of food and fun.

Dan Vega will take the stage on Saturday July 14th, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. to entertain and delight with his guitar and vocals. Vega performs original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Dan Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

On Sunday July 15th, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Dan Vega returns to the spotlight at Bella Vita Ristorante for a second performance. Don’t miss Vega’s original music and hand-picked cover songs this Sunday at Bella Vita.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located 2 miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368. For hours of operation, general information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.BellaVitaSedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the beautiful Sedona Pines Resort.