Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘Eugene Onegin’ on July 14

The Sedona International Film Festival is hosting the encore of the Met Opera’s “Eugene Onegin” (from the 2006/2007 season) on Saturday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The pain of unrequited love is portrayed unforgettably by two of opera’s greatest stars. Soprano Renée Fleming is musically and dramatically radiant as the shy Tatiana, who falls in love with the worldly Eugene Onegin, played with devastating charisma by baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Their mesmerizing vocalism and chemistry explode in one of opera’s most heartbreaking final scenes. With Valery Gergiev on the podium conducting Tchaikovsky’s passionate score, this performance is one for the ages.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.