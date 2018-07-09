Grasshopper Grill: Cattywampus in the lounge

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Here “Cheeseburger is Paradise” takes on a whole new meaning. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Thursday, July 12th, features acoustic artist Dan Vega. Now a regular in the Grasshopper lineup, brings three sets of music from nearly every popular genre. Using looping effects, the sound expands to rich expanse of multiple guitars and voices. Vega’s solo and accompaniment guitar work is done right and done clean. In what has become a hallmark of entertainment in this venue, Vega’s ease of presentation and personal likeability fit perfectly here. And when it comes to voice, you’ll travel long and far to hear a smoother vocal presentation than that of Dan Vega.

Friday, July 13th, its acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks” Anderson. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Tommy gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer you will not want to miss.

Saturday, July 14th, Christy Fisher returns to the Grasshopper lounge. Known as the ukulele strumming vocalist who fronts a variously populated (two to eleven players) called Cattywampus, Christy’s genre choices range from acoustic pop, and rock a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure and a spin on everything from Aretha to Zeppelin.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (92 649-9211)