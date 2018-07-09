Green Light sizzles at SteakHouse89 Friday the 13th

Feeling lucky? Well, we are in luck this Friday the 13th as Sedona’s top original classic rock dance band takes the stage at SteakHouse89, 7:30 to 11p.m. in Sedona.

This group of performers consists of some of the best musicians in Northern Arizona joining together to create an original rock ‘n’ roll show that captures the spirit of the Baby Boomer Generation and takes it one step further.

Every song is an original composition that carries the torch of their generation forward into the here and now; songs that bring us back to the core of what good music is all about; songs that tell stories of loves lost and loves found; songs that touch the spirit and move our emotions.

People love Green Light, not just because of the beautiful original music they play but also because of the way they play it, with love and joyful abandon. The musicianship is precise, the harmonies are stunning and the band is total fun to watch.

Every song is danceable as well. The music thumps and gets people up on the dance floor rocking away to the thick beats the band lays down.

Leading off the all-star roster of musicians assembled for the Steakhouse89 show is the legendary Robin Miller on lead guitar and vocals.

Robin is an internationally acclaimed recording and performing artist with at least a dozen albums under his belt. He is one of the most sought out musicians in Sedona playing regularly in solo performances and with numerous combos he is a part of, in the musical community.

He has an impeccable ear and ability to turn a song into a melody with his mastery of the guitar. From tasteful leads to all-out rock and roll mayhem he can turn those jets on and take listeners on a musical journey they will never forget.

Joining Green Light for this gig is Uncle Marc Wolin on trombone, keys and vocals. Uncle Marc has the unique experience of having been a member of the original Jesus Christ Superstar touring ensemble. His flashy style and dominating trombone light up the stage and wows the audience.

He also plays regularly with two of the best crowd-drawing bands in Sedona, The Naughty Bits and Yin Yang and Zen Some. Watching Uncle Marc take a lead solo on stage is an awesome experience.

On drums for this gig is percussionist and performing artist Dave Rentz. A star in his own right, Dave is a respected artist whose works are shown throughout the state. He is also a consummate drummer, creative in spirit and performance. He lays down the beat and keeps it going with his unique style and formidable bass pedal foot.

Chicky Brooklyn, as the band’s lead singer and rhythm guitarist, has the kind of voice and timber that rumbles the heart. He tells his story through his music with such crowd favorites as Midnight Dancer, Voodoo and Daddy.

He began his musical life as a Brooklyn born street musician jamming with his friends wherever he could, eventually developing into the songwriter he is today. Band harmonies wrap themselves around his voice to create a vivid presentation for the musical stories they tell.

Tommy Best on the bass is always searching for the thump. When the bass pedal thuds he thuds and the effect is a throbbing, pulsing sound that makes you want to get up and dance. Joining Chicky on duets and singing lead as well, Tommy gets in the groove and everyone rides along.

SteakHouse89A is located at 2620 W SR 89A.