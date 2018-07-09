Sedona Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘Swan Lake’ July 15

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, July 15 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Swan Lake” from the Royal Ballet in London. There will be one show at 3:00 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



One of the best-loved of classical ballets, set to a sublime score by Tchaikovsky, the Royal Ballet’s “Swan Lake” will enchant audiences, particularly with choreography by the award-winning Liam Scarlett.

“Swan Lake” follows the story of Prince Siegfried who one night encounters a flock of swans, one of whom reveals herself to be a beautiful woman called Odette. Odette is being held under a spell by the evil Von Rothbart, who later disguises his daughter Odile as Odette to trick Prince Siegfried into breaking his vow of love. But Siegfried is determined to save Odette, whatever the cost.

Liam Scarlett has created a new production, which remains faithful to the Petipa-Ivanov original but will also offer a fresh perspective on this much-loved classical ballet. Scarlett will work in collaboration with his long-term designer John Macfarlane.

“Swan Lake” was Tchaikovsky’s first ballet score. Today, it remains the best-loved and most admired of all classical ballets. It is thanks to the 1895 production by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov that “Swan Lake” has become part of not only ballet consciousness but also wider popular culture. That success is secured not only by the sublime, symphonic sweep of Tchaikovsky’s score, but also by the striking choreographic contrasts between Petipa’s royal palace scenes and the lyric lakeside scenes created by Ivanov.

“Swan Lake” has had a special role in the repertory of The Royal Ballet since 1934.

“Swan Lake” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, July 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org