Mingus schedules closed session for legal advice on consolidation

COTTONWOOD – In June, the Mingus Union High School Board voted to not support efforts to consolidate with the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

According to a draft copy of the board’s July 12 agenda, the Mingus Union School Board could go into executive session to seek legal advice regarding litigation “filed or to be filed” in Yavapai County Superior Court to challenge consolidation petitions and SB 1254, as well as to instruct the District’s attorneys on the Board’s position concerning that litigation.”

According to the draft agenda, the Mingus Union School Board could also go into executive session to “discuss or consider the performance” of District Superintendent Penny Hargrove, “assignment and salary, and to conduct the evaluation of the superintendent.”

Though Hargrove can ask that the discussion be held in public, any vote on her evaluation must be held in public.

Also Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board could go into executive session to discuss or consider terms of administrative contracts for 2018-2019, including salary.

According to the draft agenda, administrative employees have been noticed of their right to demand that this discussion be held in public, with the exception of discussions concerning salary. Any vote on contracts or salary will occur in public.

At this time, the July 12 agenda is not on the school district’s website. The district is to post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting, though board packet materials for the meeting will be available 24 hours in advance of the meeting at the district’s office.

The agenda can be found at www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

Thursday, the Mingus Union High School District Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the school’s library. Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

