Obituary: Steven Paul Mauk 1964-2018

Steven Paul Mauk, age 53, passed away on June 28, 2018, at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He was born to Jerrie and Carol (Alvey) Mauk on July 17, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona.





Steve attended Oak Creek Elementary School in Cornville, Arizona, and graduated from Camelback High School in Phoenix in 1982.

He moved to the Prescott area in the early ‘90s and worked 19 years for Yavapai County Development Services, where he was known for his exceptional work as a public servant.



Steve was a passionate advocate for those in need and was instrumental in helping the Yarnell community recover from the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire. His work in Yarnell is now considered to be the gold standard for a community recovering from disaster.

He was a loving father, brother, and son, and a generous soul.



Steve is survived by his three children, Erica, Tyler and Alex Mauk; his sister, Jeri Kramer; brother, Ben Mauk; his mother, Carol Cook, and father, Jerrie Mauk; one very special grandson; and a dear niece. He will be deeply missed.



The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers, anyone who wants to honor Steve and his family, please donate as you choose to the Yarnell Community Center Meals on Wheels program.



A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date.





