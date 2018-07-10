Public has until July 26 to submit pro/con consolidation arguments

COTTONWOOD – On July 5, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office began to compile information that will be part of the information packet to help voters consider whether to merge the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

The general public now has until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 26 to submit arguments either for or against the consolidation of the two school districts, Carter stated Monday in a press release.

The packet, Carter stated, will be mailed to households “containing one or more registered voters who are eligible to vote on this matter.”

Whether for or against the proposed consolidation, statements should not exceed 200 words and can be personally delivered, or by mail to the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s Office, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Statements can also be faxed to 928-771-3329 or emailed to Jenn.Nelson@yavapai.us.

Statements must be signed and include the author’s name or entity, complete mailing address, and reliable telephone number.

Statements included in the information packet will include “the entity and author’s name,” Carter stated.

Carter also stated that he will review “all factual statements contained in the written arguments and correct any inaccurate statements of fact.”

But Carter will not make any changes to “any portion of the written arguments that are identified as statements of the author’s opinion,” he stated.

The general election to decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts should merge into one school district is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Consolidation schedule

• July 19 – Yavapai County School Office prepares Notice of Election for posting by 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

• July 26 – 5 p.m. deadline for PRO/CON arguments due to Yavapai County School Office.

• Aug. 1 – By 5 p.m., Yavapai County School Office provides Information Pamphlet, including consolidation plan, to Mingus Union, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Clarkdale-Jerome and Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education district governing boards for review and comments.

• Aug. 2 – Yavapai County School Office posts election notices and files affidavit of posting.

• Aug. 3 – Yavapai County School Office will accept governing boards’ resolutions outlining comments regarding the Information Pamphlet, including the consolidation plan, by 5 p.m. Aug. 3.

• Oct. 2 – Deadline date for mailing information pamphlet, including consolidation plan.

Only one pamphlet, including consolidation plan, will be mailed to each household containing a registered voter.

• Oct. 2 – Yavapai County School Office submits Information Pamphlet, including consolidation plan, to Governor, President of the Senate, and Speaker of the House of Representatives for informational purposes.

• Oct. 9 – Last date to register to vote.

• Oct. 10 – Early voting begins.

• Oct. 12 – Last date for Yavapai County School Office to post election notice. Notices are required to be posted in at least three public places not less than 25 days prior to the election.

• Nov. 6 – Election day