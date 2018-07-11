Cottonwood man dies following vehicle-pedestrian crash on SR 260

COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood man is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian collision on State Route 260 Tuesday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Quentin G. Mehr said the fatal collision occurred July 10, 8:29 p.m., on SR 260 near its intersection with Western Drive.

At that time, a BMW passenger vehicle, being driven by a 20-year-old man from Camp Verde, was traveling westbound on SR 260 at a reportedly high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a pedestrian at Western Drive, Mehr said. “After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle went off the road into a ravine,” Mehr said.

The pedestrian, identified as Jesus A. Zazueta, 31, from Cottonwood, died at the scene from injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to the Flagstaff Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of injuries.



The road was blocked until Wednesday morning, when it was reopened at 8:51 a.m.



This collision is still under investigation, said Mehr.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.