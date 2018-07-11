Former police officer sentenced to minimum jail time for prostitution conviction

Former Prescott Valley Police officer Ronald Craig Lowman was sentenced to serve the minimum penalty of 15 days in jail plus probation for prostitution, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Lowman, 62, who was caught seeking a prostitute for sex acts during a sting operation by local law enforcement in June 2017, was found guilty of prostitution by a jury on June 8, 2018.

His official sentencing was delivered by Judge Tina Ainley at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott on Monday, July 9. Given it was Lowman’s first offense, Ainley said it was appropriate that he serve only the minimum penalty. The maximum for a first offense of prostitution is six months plus probation.

After his 15 days in jail, Lowman will be placed on unsupervised probation for two years, Ainley said. He will also have to complete 60 hours of community service at a nonprofit agency and pay a fine of $750, plus an 83-percent surcharge.

Lowman was taken into custody as soon as his sentencing was concluded.