Letter: We should not have to bypass VVMC for emergency needs

Editor:
Back in April, I fell and called 911 for an ambulance. Once arriving at the Verde Valley Medical Center Emergency, X-rays were taken of my arm and showed my elbow was dislocated and broken.
They said I needed surgery but there was not an orthopedic doctor on staff, so I would need to be transported to Flagstaff. They splinted my arm for the ambulance ride to Flagstaff Medical Hospital.
This all happened on a Sunday. Once arriving at FMC emergency, I was told I would have surgery the following morning. A doctor on staff relocated my elbow and sent me to a room. I did not receive surgery until 9 p.m. Monday.
There seemed to be a lack of communication between hospitals. I could have been sent home in Cottonwood with pain medication, avoiding a hospital stay. Because of VVMC lack of adequate staff I am faced with double ambulance, emergency room, doctor, etc. bills.
With the growing population and retiree residents, Cottonwood folks should not have to bypass VVMC for emergency needs.
Cindy Nester
Clarkdale
