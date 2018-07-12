Obituary: John H.W. Cleland, Jr. 1932-2018

John (Jack) H.W. Cleland, Jr. December 27, 1932 - June 28, 2018 John (Jack) Cleland, 85, of Cornville, Arizona, died June 28, 2018.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a Penn State graduate, he served in the U.S. Navy and worked 40 years at J&L Steel and LTV Steel.
Jack and Sue moved to Sedona, Arizona, to retire 22 years ago. During this time they worked at the Chapel of the Holy Cross Gift Shop.
Husband to Sue for 42 years, Father to Jeff (MaryBeth) and Kim Langley (Bill), Brother to Robert (Helen) and George (Carole), Grandfather to Rachel (Evan) and Joel Fichter, Tyler and Jordan, Uncle to West (Jessica), Ann, Caitlin (Lawrence) and Colin.
The family plans a private memorial in Pennsylvania.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.