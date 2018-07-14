Camp Verde football hosts annual kids camp this week

Camp Verde High football will host its annual camp this week.
The camp will run Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the CVHS football field. It is for kids ages six to 14 that are not in high school yet.
The cost is $20 per player and kids that attend all three days will get a shirt. Registration will be held each day at 5 p.m.
The camp is being put on by CVHS football and Camp Verde Youth Football & Cheer.
Coyotes coaches and board members will be there to sign up kids for the 2018 season. Camp Verde Youth Football & Cheer is also for kids six to 14 that are not in high school yet.
The cost is $125 for football and $75 for cheerleading.
