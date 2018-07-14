Mingus hires superintendent’s husband in ‘substitute position’

COTTONWOOD – Thursday, the Mingus Union High School District voted 5-to-0 to hire the superintendent’s husband to do what amounts to menial office work.
Better known as Grover, Lowell Hargrove will work no more than “about eight hours” per week through the summer, District Superintendent Penny Hargrove said. His duties, she said, are along the lines of “stuffing envelopes, helping with free and reduced lunch forms, and keeping score of the baseball team’s games.”
And shredding papers.
During registration time, Superintendent Hargrove said that her husband “might work 36 hours.”
The district’s new jack-of-all-trades will work what Superintendent Hargrove called a “substitute, temporary position” and is expected to have several direct supervisors, the superintendent said.
But none of them is her.
“I don’t call him,” Superintendent Hargrove said. “I won’t call him.”
Grover Hargrove’s salary? “Minimum wage,” the superintendent said.
