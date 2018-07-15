‘C’est la vie,’ say the old folks: Sedona Film Festival celebrates 25 years of ‘Pulp Fiction’ July 25

The Sedona International Film Festival is turning 25 this year, and to celebrate, they are rolling back the clock and bringing encore screenings of hit films from 25 years ago to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on the 25th of each month. And better yet … they are rolling back the tickets to the admission price of 25 years ago for these special events: just $4.25 each.

This special year-long celebration continues with the anniversary screening of “Pulp Fiction” on Wednesday, July 25 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“This is our way of celebrating our 25th Anniversary Season all year long and a way for us to say thank you to this community for supporting our festival for 25 years,” said executive director Patrick Schweiss.

“Pulp Fiction” was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (John Travolta), Best Supporting Actor (Samuel L. Jackson), Best Supporting Actress (Uma Thurman), Best Screenplay and Best Film Editing. It won the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

The lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster’s wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption in “Pulp Fiction”.

Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta) are two hit men who are out to retrieve a suitcase stolen from their employer, mob boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). Wallace has also asked Vincent to take his wife Mia (Uma Thurman) out a few days later when Wallace himself will be out of town. Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) is an aging boxer who is paid by Wallace to lose his fight. The lives of these seemingly unrelated people are woven together comprising of a series of funny, bizarre and uncalled-for incidents.

“Whatever you call it, ‘Pulp Fiction’ is indisputably great.” — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

“Pulp Fiction” — the 25th Anniversary Celebration — will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, July 25 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are rolled back to the price of 25 years ago: only $4.25 each. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.