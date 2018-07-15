Vino to host final performance of August West

Wednesday, July 18, 7-10 p.m., will be the last performance by August West at Vino Di Sedona, before August heads east to where he is making Asheville NC his new home.

August has been performing at Vino Di Sedona for the past two years and he is a favorite of Vino bartenders and has been a true crowd pleaser that will be missed. August will be playing all your favorite classic rock tunes and some newer hits too. August covers songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more.

Weekends start early at Vino Di Sedona. You can listen to amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young on Thursday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CDs. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Don’t miss Sedona’s best rock trio, Saffire, at Vino Di Sedona on Friday Night, July 20 , 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way. “It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” says Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Gina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group, and he has a strong deep voice, and plays harmonica and sax.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this Rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just ‘picked up’ the instrument a year ago. Saffire loves what they do.

Saturday, July 21st wine tasting is accompanied by music by Darius Lux, 3:30-6:00 p.m. International singer-songwriter Darius Lux is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to. Darius’ life has been one of expansive adventures. Originally hailing from London, he’s been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding and U2, to One Republic, Jack Johnson, and Jason Mraz. For more information visit dariuslux.com.

Saturday Night, July 21, brings New England born and raised Pat Beary, 7-10 p.m. Beary took to the guitar while recuperating from surgery to reconstruct a badly broken right arm. He spent his formative years playing in coffeehouses across Connecticut and Massachusetts. His ersatz playing technique, later tempered with a performing arts school education, led to a particularly engaging style of songwriting. Beary has recently found great inspiration in the work of Tom Waits, Wilco, Ben Folds, and M. Ward. In his own work, he strives for honesty. An unintentional, but seemingly strict policy of a “non-fiction-only” body of work has created a history of bursts of songwriting at odd intervals. Beary performs solo as well as with a full, noisy electric band, the Twang Machine. Beary is currently a Prescott resident who performs frequently in Prescott venues.

Enjoy the songs of Frank Sinatra performed by Bobby Myhre on Sunday-Funday, July 22, 6-9 p.m. “When Bobby sings, he sounds like a young Frank Sinatra, and is one of the best singers I heard or hired” said AZ and CA nightclub owner Keya Tehrani. Bobby is a singer of classic pop and jazz standards. Whether in a silky smooth ballad voice, or a hard-driving swing tempo, Bobby has a repertoire of 300 songs including Cole Porter, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Irving Berlin, and of course, Frank Sinatra.

Music Monday, July 23, at Vino Di Sedona features local musician Walt Young 6-9 p.m. He’ll rock the night with familiar songs that you will want to sing along with and that will keep your tapping your toes.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night is hosted by Dan Rice on every Tuesday, 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Rick Busbea, Randy J, Chris Seymour, David Harvey, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is a Wine and Beer Bar, and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.