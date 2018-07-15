Well Dressed Wolves will tear up Main Stage

Main Stage is packed with fun nightlife this weekend. On Friday, July 20, DJ ill.Ego brings his monthly 3rd Fridays Dance Party to the venue. This month’s theme is “Reggae Night” and will also feature local favorites Nick J and DJ Jess. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. The evening boasts of a night of “Bass, Reggae, Dance Hall, Reggaeton, Moombahton and Latin music.” The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 21 sees the return of local favorites Well Dressed Wolves (formerly The Mods). The Arizona band has been dazzling audiences for over 10 years with their unique and exciting blend of garage, alternative and classic rock. The band has steadily rocked out while building a local following that is earned by the electric performance of the power-trio. The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 pm. Tuesdays are more Karaoke at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays has Trivia with Brett and Candy at 7:30 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.