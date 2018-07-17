Cottonwood City Council Q&A Round 4: Bill Tinnin

Clarkdale recently opted to co-locate its municipal magistrate court with the Verde Valley Justice Court. Would you support such a merger between the Cottonwood and Magistrate Court and local Justice Court?

Personally, I think consolidation is a good idea as long as it is economically advantageous.

Are there other Cottonwood municipal services that should be contracted through the county or provided as a shared service with another area municipality? Please explain your answer.

At present I can’t think of any other offices that aren’t already, as is the police and fire dispatch offices.

Do you favor an annexation of Verde Village and/or Verde Santa Fe into the City of Cottonwood? Why/Why not? What role should the city play in a proposed annexation?

As I understand it, annexation is up to the residents of the Verde Villages and the City can only give guidance. Since moving here from Flagstaff in the late 80’s I’ve lived in a few of the Verde Village units and I’ve never really understood why they weren’t annexed, I think it would be a good thing.