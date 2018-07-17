Letter: Campaign season ethics hit new low with theft of signs

Editor:

On July 12th I put up a campaign sign for “Brill for Congress” at the intersection of Broadway and Main in Clarkdale at about 4 in the afternoon. This sign was located in the public right of way and was legal.

At 10 in the morning of July 13th this sign was still there. But by noon on the 13th, the sign was gone.

It is illegal to remove campaign signs at this stage of an election. I placed several other signs throughout the Verde Valley and they are still there. There will be many more soon.

If they are removed it shows that whoever did this does not know how to campaign properly for their candidate and/or are nothing but vandals or thieves.

Dan Riordan

Canvassing Coordinator

Brill for Congress