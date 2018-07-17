Letter: In the right hands, handgun offers the ultimate protection

Editor:

After reading this letter you may consider me to be a bit crazy. You may be right, however consider this; I not only subscribe to several gun magazines but also National Geographic, Smithsonian and Discover, so if I am a nut, I am a well-read nut.

An article by Massad Ayoob in the September/October issue of American Handgunner magazine brought several things to mind. In March, 2018 in Parkland, Florida, there was a mass murder going on while the school resource officer, a sworn deputy sheriff stood outside wondering what to do.

Now this is the gist of my last letter, if you don’t take care of yourself, the guy you hired to keep you safe might be too busy to help you. The day after the Florida shooting the same thing happened at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

The difference is that at this high school that police officer ran toward the gun fire. The result was one dead victim and one would be terrorist dead. In Maryland someone took responsible action. If any adult in Florida stood up to the shooter perhaps the body count would have been much lower.

To arm teachers has been a question for many years. Not all teachers, in fact not all people, are emotionally equipped to be armed and stand in arms way as a protector.

For many, if not most, the fear level is so high as to make them a threat to themselves and others. Each person has their own fear, skill and intellectual levels that, by nature are nearly impossible to surmount.

For a person who feels they have the skill level and the mind set to stand up to the bad guys, these are the people who should be armed to protect others who for whatever reason cannot or will not protect themselves.

Like a badge, your newly found attitude will set you apart from the rest of the people you encounter. A word of caution -- do not display your method of protection to anyone. Keep it safely in your briefcase or handbag.

Life is a jealous lover, if you give or allow someone to take it she will not give it back. She gives no second chances.

Gerald Knutson

Camp Verde