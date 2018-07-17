Married couple in meth bust each get 10 years

CAMP VERDE -- A married couple from Winslow who were both arrested in a methamphetamine arrest last year were each sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on transportation of dangerous drug charges.

Rachael and Joshua Crites both appeared in custody and received their sentences separately. Their family was present in the courtroom. Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff allowed each of them to have a moment with their children after sentencing.

Rachael, 32. who had been pregnant while in jail, cradled her baby as she said goodbye to her to two other children. The young boy and girl cried as they embraced their mother.



Each sentence is a flat-time sentence, meaning parole will not be available. Rachael is also serving concurrent sentences of misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joshua, 33, will serve a consecutive one-year sentence for tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents.

The couple will be credited 303 days for time already served.

On Sept. 14, 2017, the couple was arrested after a half-pound of meth was found in their truck during a traffic stop in Camp Verde. A Yavapai County Sheriff K9 deputy had initially stopped them for a moving violation when he saw what appeared to be methamphetamine in the center console, according to a YCSO news release. Joshua had initially attempted to block the officer’s view, and claimed that the substance in the console may have been some sugar, according to the news release.



A further search of the truck revealed a Ruger .22 rifle, several cell phones, a two-way radio, a methamphetamine “bong” and a digital scale, according to the news release. A half-pound package of methamphetamine was found in a compartment near the front passenger seat, the release stated.

The couple also had pending drug and child neglect charges in Navajo County, according to the news release.

According to an article in the White Mountain Independent, the couple had videotaped themselves engaging themselves in drug activity with their children present.

