Psychiatrist appointed to examine Jeremiah Gaver

PRESCOTT -- A psychiatrist has been appointed to examine the mental competency of Jeremiah Gaver, one of the men involved in a 2015 melee in the Cottonwood Walmart parking lot that left one man dead and two others shot, including a Cottonwood police officer.



According to court documents, a July 2 Rule 11 status conference found reasonable grounds to conduct a full Rule 11 examination of Gaver.

Gaver and his family members were all involved in a March 2015 brawl with Cottonwood police at the Cottonwood Walmart parking lot. One of the brothers was shot and killed in the altercation and another brother and police officer were wounded.

Dr. Katherine Cheeves will examine the defendant Aug. 15 in Prescott, according to court documents.

She will determine if he is competent to stand trial or enter a plea.

If Gaver is determined mentally incompetent, Cheeves may recommended civil commitment.



Another Rule 11 Status conference is set to take place Monday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., before Judge Jeffery Paupore in Prescott.

What is Rule 11

Under Rule 11 of the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure, a mental health evaluation can be conducted on a defendant by a mental health expert to determine if they are mentally competent to stand trial or enter a plea.

If the court determines that the defendant is incompetent and there is no reasonable chance that the defendant will become mentally competent within 21 months, the court may request that the defendant be release to another evaluating agency, be appointed a guardian, be released on charges with prejudice or retain jurisdiction.

-- Information provided by www.azcourts.gov/