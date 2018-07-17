Thunder & Lightnin’ to take stage at Clarkdale Concert in the Park

Grassy Roots-Americana band Thunder & Lightnin’ will be the first to perform this season from the Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo. Their long anticipated concert is this Saturday, July 21st from 7-9 p.m.

In its 18th year, this Concert in the Park series continues as one of the Verde Valley’s best attended and most loved attractions. With the Town Park remediation now complete, concerts return to the gazebo starting with local string band favorites Thunder & Lightnin’ (a noise from up the holler).

This appearance of Thunder & Lightnin’ features its “big band” configuration in which their traditional trio (banjo, bass, guitars) is joined by popular Appalachian-style Fiddler Belita Mullinax. Mullinax hails from the hollers of West Virginia and from childhood learned to play fiddle on the front porches of those hidden mountain neighborhoods.

Thunder & Lightnin’ liberally employs surprise as a platform to launch truly original and imaginative renditions of their material.



Surprise can come in the form of an unexpected turn in the arrangement, as an especially rich and precise harmony passage, or this banjo-fiddle band taking the top off of a hard rock classic. With its rootsy bluegrass foundation, this group delivers energetic, upbeat, uplifting performances with just one thing in mind. Fun.

From their CD, “Thunder & Lightnin’: a noise from up the holler”, the band looks to play many of their popular original tunes, like “My Paradise is You,” “Alive or Dead,” “Here to Stay” and “Tomorrow’s Girl.”



Banjoist Rob Gibbs, bassist Tom Wehr, 12-stringer Steve Estes, and fiddler Belita Mullinax take the stage at 7 p.m., rolling out their own summer evening’s storm in the form of pure Thunder & Lightnin’.