VERDE HERITAGE: 1970: Remember Alfredo at Bueno's?

"GUTIERREZ OPENS COTTONWOOD RESTAURANT."

"Mexican food with a song from the chef are offered by 'Alfredo at Bueno's' in Cottonwood recently. Operating the business with him is his wife, Ava. Open from 4 to 11:30 p.m. weekdays and until 10 p.m. Sundays, the restaurant is closed Tuesdays."

"A Jerome native who returned to live in the house in which he was born, Gutierrez had lived the past 5 years in Los Angeles. Before that, he lived in Phoenix a number of years. In Phoenix, he owned and operated a service station and entertained in such places as Mountain Shadows and Los Olivas."

"A talented singer and musician, he strolls out from the kitchen with his guitar to entertain the appreciative diners in his new Cottonwood restaurant. He also will operate a diner in Jerome during the summer months. The diner is a converted 1925 transit bus from Los Angeles."

"Remembered for his good singing voice during his school years in Jerome, Gutierrez won music scholarships upon graduation from Jerome High School, 'but I didn't take advantage of them by going to college,' he said."

"Happy to be back in the Valley, he said, 'I'm here to stay. It's the most wonderful place in the entire country."

"His wife, Ava, was a Head Start social worker in Los Angeles. She is a graduate of California State College at Los Angeles where she majored in Spanish. She designed the attractive and unusual, painted bark menus at the restaurant. New fixtures and hanging lamps for the newly remodeled restaurant on 89A and 12th Street (now the location of Georgie's) came from Mexico."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, June 18, 1970; page 3.)