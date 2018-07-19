Alex Goetting becomes write-in option for Camp Verde mayor

CAMP VERDE – On July 17, Alex Goetting officially declared himself an option for Camp Verde’s mayorship.

Goetting, who moved to Camp Verde six years ago, stated in an email to Verde Valley Newspapers that he “believe[s] Camp Verde is wonderfully positioned as a place for families and businesses to prosper.”

Goetting is currently the owner of Verde Brewing Company in Camp Verde. It was founded in 2013.

As per Goetting’s application for candidacy, he is a write-in candidate for the Aug. 28 primary election, which means his name will not be mentioned anywhere on the ballot.

Goetting joins Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German and Camp Verde Town Council member Jackie Baker as candidates to be the next mayor of Camp Verde.