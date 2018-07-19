Camp Verde Town Council Q&A Round 3: Bruce George

In the Verde Valley, Camp Verde and Jerome are the only municipalities with a residency requirement for employment of the town manager and town marshal/police chief. Is this a policy you support?

At the “highly contentious debate in the community -- and on the town council,” I held up a book that my father had written titled, “Which Way Young Americans” touting the freedoms that we have in America. We have the freedom to travel and live wherever we want for one. I researched this issue and found that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled six times that towns cannot impose restrictions on where employees live. In today’s modern age where we can communicate instantly via cellphone or laptop a marshal can be reached and give instructions on any situation immediately. It doesn’t matter where he/she lives as long as they can do their job efficiently. This policy also limits the pool of qualified candidates who can apply. I was very passionate about this and still am. This code is an injustice and should be overturned – and will be when I am elected to council.

The Camp Verde Town Council recently approved a 5-year contract for its town manager. Do you agree that there should be an employment contract between the town and its manager, and do you agree it should be for five years? Please explain your answer.

Yes I agree. When you look at the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Salary and Benefit Summary you see that almost all town managers have a contract. This is fair not only to the manager but to the town as well and allows for better long term planning for our town. Each side has the right to cancel at any time with provisions built in; i.e. six month’s salary for the manager. Whether it is five years or four really doesn’t matter, the important thing is it gives stability and long-term planning to the town.

The Camp Verde area is served by three private water companies. Do you believe water delivery should be a municipal service in Camp Verde? Please explain your answer.

Water delivered to the residents of Camp Verde or any town should be safe and meet strict guidelines for quality, purity and availability. Whether the water comes from a private source or a municipal one, testing and quality control is essential, and a municipality must be able to verify that its residents are provided with safe water.