Two injured in motorcycle accident on Mingus Mountain

A man and woman riding on a motorcycle together were injured as they were heading up Mingus Mountain along Highway 89A late Thursday morning, July 19.
The initial report from police dispatch came in that neither rider was wearing a helmet.
The man was flown via helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center and the woman was transported by ambulance to the Verde Valley Medical Center.
Highway 89A is currently open.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.