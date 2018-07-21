Clarkdale Town Council Q&A: Round 3 -- Bob Ingulli

Question 1: In recent years, Clarkdale has closed its municipal pool. The community library is now a joint venture with Yavapai County. Most recently, the town council voted to co-locate its municipal court, and share its magistrate, with the Verde Valley Justice Court. Have these decisions been in the best interests of the community? Do you support these decisions? Are Clarkdale residents receiving less in return for their tax investment in Clarkdale municipal government than they have received in past years?

I wholeheartedly support the vision of a vibrant downtown Clarkdale that encompasses a multi-faceted approach. A vision that embraces thriving businesses, family oriented entertainment that encourages residents to mingle and converse, including easily accessible town services for our current and future citizens. Local merchants that prosper because they accommodate the needs and desires of the community. A downtown that captures visiting tourists that will enjoy our small town appeal.

Closing the municipal pool gravely contradicts this image. Joint library services, reduced hours have their benefits by expanding resources but add to this damaging perception and must remain downtown.



Most disconcerting is the relocation of the Municipal Court, which gravely adds to the deterioration of our historical downtown and challenges common sense. To begin with the inconvenience caused to citizens who now must travel to another town for Magistrate Court services is unacceptable. Additionally our Police Officers also must leave town to testify, obtain a search warrant and other court requirements. Consumers whom in the past during their travels to court stopped at local businesses for their necessities, now patronize businesses in another town as well as our Court Employees who likewise experience their meals and needs there. Town Council must foresee adverse consequences of their rulings and make sensible decisions.

Question2 : In recent years, the Clarkdale and Jerome police departments discussed sharing personnel and responsibilities to ensure both communities had 24-hour patrol service? Should this be something the two towns pursue? Are there other shared services/personnel opportunities that Clarkdale should pursue with Jerome and/or Cottonwood? Please give examples.

The Town of Clarkdale most definitely should pursue all Inter-governmental Agreements that expand resources while minimizing expenses. Additional areas of consideration are Animal Control, Narcotics Enforcement, K-9, Gang Task forces and SWAT. Many service needs are very minimal but must be accessible when necessary. Mutual agreements provide that resource. Training with outside agencies reduce costs and expand capability exemplified by Emergency Management Drills which most times include all Town Departments. All surrounding Governmental entities should be included.

Question 3: Unlike some other municipalities in the Verde Valley, Clarkdale levies a property tax for municipal operations. Do you envision Clarkdale ever having an economy in which sales tax would be sufficient and the town would not require a property tax? What does Clarkdale need to do to elevate its economic profile as it relates to sales tax generation?

The Town of Clarkdale must reduce its dependency on Property Tax in which another increase is now incredibly occurring. In addition a Bond is being considered to further Tax our residents. Expanding on the Vision I support above, I believe that the Town of Clarkdale must look at the prime commercial property along the 89A bypass and Clarkdale Parkway and its potential. Tax incentives, Fees and regulations, specifically for small businesses must be revisited to encourage Smart growth and prosperity. Commercial sales tax are a must for sustainability and tax equality. The Town Council by its actions must support common sense growth and yield to the will of the people.