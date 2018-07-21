Letter: Actions of Mingus School Board have changed my opinion on consolidation

Editor:
For many years I have been an ardent opponent of consolidation. But over the last few months of watching the antics of the Mingus Union School Board and their attempts to not be forth coming, I am now a full-fledged proponent of consolidation.
The final act that changed my mind was the Mingus board filing a lawsuit against the petition to consolidate. How dare they take taxpayers’ hard-earned money and sue a taxpayer-initiated petition process. The board and administration’s actions raise red flags all over the place. I repeat I will now be supporting consolidation
Vicki Jo Anderson
Cottonwood
