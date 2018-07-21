Little League All-Stars: 9-11 Verde Valley softball finishes fourth at state tourney

A Northern Arizona rival knocked out Verde Valley Little League’s 9-10-11 softball all-star team at the state tournament, but VVLL finished fourth.

Verde Valley went 2-2 at the state tournament in Avondale, getting eliminated by Flagstaff.

In this first game, VVLL found themselves trailing 14-6 after the top of the second but scored 11 in bottom of third and finished the game outscoring Casa Grande 22-4 to run rule the Central Arizonans 28-18.

Leilah Zorilla hit a walk off home run after calling it in the dugout.

Alice Kinsey picked up the win in relief of Alyla Brooks.

Then in their second game, Verde Valley lost 23-10 to Marana.

VVLL bounced back to beat Bisbee and move onto the game against Flagstaff.

Verde Valley represented District 10 at the state tournament after the other leagues didn’t field teams.

Baseball minors fall in Tucson

Verde Valley Little League’s baseball minors all-star team went 0-2 at the state tournament.

VVLL opened the state tournament in Tucson with a 13-3 loss to Mohave Valley of District 9 in the second round.

Then Verde Valley lost 18-11 to District 12’s Sunnyside, the host of the tournament.

Verde Valley won the District 10, going undefeated.

Baseball majors start 1-1

Verde Valley Little League’s baseball major all-stars bounced back after a rough first game at the state tournament.

Verde Valley started the tournament 1-1; results for their game on Saturday against Hayden-Winkelman of District 11 were not available at press time.

Verde Valley opened with a 19-1 loss to District 3’s Cactus Foothills South on Tuesday.

However, VVLL rebounded on Thursday to beat Red Mountain of District 7 4-2.

Their next game is Sunday against Western of District 5 at 8 p.m. at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale.

Their tournament is broken into two stages, two pools of seven teams apiece playing round robin, with the top two from each pool going into the double elimination stage.

Verde Valley is tied for third heading into Friday’s games. The knockout stage runs from Tuesday to Sunday and is at Scottsdale Ranch Park.

VVLL previously won the District 10 tournament in undefeated fashion.

The winner of the tournament, known as the “Little League Tournament” advances to West Region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif. Aug. 5-11. The winner of regionals goes onto the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Baseball juniors go 1-2

Verde Valley Little League’s baseball juniors all-stars advanced to the quarterfinals of the winner’s bracket before bowing out.

Verde Valley opened with a win over Arrowhead, from District 2. Then VVLL lost their next two.

Flagstaff wins softball majors title

Flagstaff girls softball Little League won the 10-11-12 state championship for the second year in a row.

The tournament was at Coconino and Flagstaff high school.

Flagstaff advanced to the West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+. For a schedule, go to verdenews.com.