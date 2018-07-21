Pay raises for Camp Verde, Beaver Creek teachers

CAMP VERDE – On July 10, the Camp Verde Unified School Districts governing board voted 4-to-0 to approve its fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.

Based on the district’s new budget, last year’s teachers will receive a 7.52-percent increase, which means that the average salary of all teachers employed by the district will increase about $3,200 from a year ago.

The teacher salary increase is mostly a result of money Gov. Doug Ducey promised the state’s schools.

The roughly $10.45 million budget includes about $9.2 million for the Maintenance and Operations fund, about $940,000 for its Classroom Site fund, and about $290,000 for its Unrestricted Capital Outlay fund.

Board member Kitty McDowell was not present to vote on the budget.

10% pay raise in store for Beaver Creek teachers

RIMROCK – On July 9, the Beaver Creek School Districts governing board voted 4-to-0 to approve its fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.

Based on the district’s new $3,175,909 budget, last year’s teachers will receive a 10-percent pay increase this year, which is mostly a result of money Gov. Doug Ducey recently promised the state’s schools.

The $2,924,906 M&O represents a 5.7-percent increase from the $2,768,108 in Maintenance and Operations from a year ago, the proposed budget states.

Other estimated expenditures for fiscal year 2018-2019 include $251,000 in unrestricted capital outlay and $167,608 in classroom site.

The Beaver Creek budget states a 4.65 percent primary tax rate for 2018-2019, with a 1.45 percent secondary tax rate. Those figures compare to last year’s 4.5457 percent primary and 1.2381 secondary.

Board member Perry Krowne was not present to vote on the budget.