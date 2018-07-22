The Sedona International Film Festival is hosting the Sedona encore of “Slipaway” — showing July 27-Aug. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Writer/Director/Executive Producer Julia Butler will be in Sedona to host the first two screenings (Friday and Saturday) and conduct Q&A discussions after the film.

“Slipaway” won the Audience Choice “Heart of the Festival” Award at the 2017 Sedona International Film Festival. The film is returning to Sedona by popular demand after three sold out screenings at the festival. It has gone on to tremendous success — and won several top awards — at festivals and screenings all around the world.

“Slipaway” is a spiritual journey of compassion, redemption and unconditional friendship between two solitary people at opposite ends of life. Despite the unlikely odds, they rescue each other from tormented pasts and set free their ultimate calling.

Neglected by her family, Fall — a high-spirited elder with kind intentions but extreme measures — encounters little companionship in this turbulent world. When she comes across Adam, a young, homeless and hopeless street musician selling his keyboard, she buys it on a whim under the pretense of wanting to learn piano. Suspicious and wary, Adam agrees to teach her and quickly finds himself trapped in a sailboat with one audacious lady.

With time, a genuine friendship develops between the two unlikely souls, yet before Adam can explore his new faith in life, his criminal past resurfaces and threatens to destroy everything. Meanwhile, an irreparable secret Fall has been hiding begins to unravel. When Fall’s family gets involved, the two friends struggle to protect each other as their world collapses, leaving Adam with his unfulfilled promise to Fall, a promise as controversial as it is human.

“Slipaway” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 27-Aug. 1. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, July 30 and Aug. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.