Lookin’ for some Hot Stuff, baby at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

The temperatures aren’t the only thing sizzling in Sedona this month. The art at Rowe Fine Art Gallery is H-O-T.

Visit the gallery on August 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. during Hot Stuff, the gallery’s end-of-summer show. While the gallery’s space might be nice and cool, the art is explosive. Here are a few pieces you should check out.

Latvia-born oil painter Larisa Aukon captures the fiery colors of Sedona and pays homage to the area’s apple orchards with Sedona Apples. Julie Chapman captures the smoldering intensity of a mountain lion with Artemis.

The cool waters of Oak Creek temper a summer’s day in Dane Chinnock’s Dead End. Jen Farnsworth harnesses Sedona’s sunsets in Sun Chasers, as does Lynn Heil with Sedona Sundown. Sculptor Kim Kori captures the spicy flavors of the Southwest with Heat of the Moment and Ken Rowe presents the perfect summer day with When Dreams Come True.

Finally, don’t miss Joshua Tobey’s Hot Rock Two-Step, which reminds us that summer can be a party – if you’re a lizard.

See these pieces and others from artists Kim Diment, Liam Herbert, Jennifer Inge, Sue Krzyston, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, John Poon, John Rasberry, Jason Scull, Ken Steigerwalt and Gabor Svagrik during Hot Stuff in August.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.