Reach for the sky: Goldenstein Gallery Celebrates the National Day of the Cowboy

Grab your boots and hat, and head out to Goldenstein Gallery Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28 for their celebration of the National Day of the Cowboy.



One of the country’s most iconic symbols, the American Cowboy and Cowgirl has long seized imaginations across the globe. It is the cherished heritage of the American West and the archetypal spirit of the heroes that captivated painter David DeVary and inspired him to create his acclaimed quintessential series “Cowboys and Cowgirls with Attitude.”

DeVary came to the painter’s life rather late in life. He grew up in southern Illinois in the 1950s, the son of a sheet-metal worker whose mantra was “You don’t want to be like me.” But he idolized his father. Uneducated in the formal sense of the word, his father tried to make up for his lack of schooling by exposing his kids to “culture.” When he showed an interest and talent in drawing at an early age, his father drove the family north to visit the Chicago Art Institute, a trip that would prove to be both formative and informative.

DeVary paints introspective, idealized and sometimes, provocative figures, capturing and combining the good feelings associated with the western legend and the American Dream. His use of bright yellow slickers, often black hats that shield the eyes, worn, antique chaps and the cowboy’s own natural body language helps create a striking, unique, almost ethereal portrait of the American cowboy and cowgirl.

He recognizes them as American icons and paints them as such using gold, silver or copper leaf, much like the icon painters of old. This contemporary work captures the values of the West with interest, beauty and sense of good being. He says of his work “I’m not painting history; rather, I’m trying to capture the feeling, strength or confidence of the American West. Like the traditional Western artist, I’m fascinated with this romanticized, idealistic West.”

Pieces from his “Cowboys and Cowgirls with Attitude” series have been featured in over a dozen Museum Exhibitions and permanently on display at: Rockwell Museum of Western Art, Corning, NY; Booth Western Art Museum, GA; Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO.

Goldenstein Gallery kicks off a series of celebrations entering their 18th year in business and during this weekend they will have a special pricing event on DeVary’s limited edition prints: An 18 percent collector’s consideration offered in gratitude for the support they have received over the years.

Some might say the era of the cowboy has passed, but we know it is alive and well. It is one of the American archetypes, the hero that lives in each and every one of us. Join Goldenstein Gallery Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28 as they celebrate the Cowboy Way and honor those who made the West as we know it through the vision of their artists. In addition to DeVary, this weekend Goldenstein Gallery will also feature the sculpted bells of Cheston Trammel created from found objects from Arizona history.

