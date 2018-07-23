Phone system down at newspaper offices for maintenance - see contact list

  • Originally Published: July 23, 2018 7:31 a.m.

    • Verde Valley Newspapers is upgrading its phone system today, Monday, July 23, 2018, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

    During this time inbound phone calls may not be consistently available.

    If you need to contact us during this down time, please email us using the email list below.

    Most departments also have online submission forms at this link.

    Management

    CEO/Publisher: Babette Cubitt, bcubitt@verdenews.com

    Editorial

    Main Editorial Department email: editorial@verdenews.com

    Editor: Dan Engler, dengler@verdenews.com

    Associate Editor: Grega Kelcie, kgrega@verdenews.com

    Reporters: View complete list at this link

    Advertising

    Main Advertising Department email: advertising@verdenews.com

    Advertising Manager: Jessica Ryan, jryan@verdenews.com

    Classifieds

    Main Classifieds Department email: classified@verdenews.com

    Circulation

    Main Circulation Department email: circulation@verdenews.com

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.