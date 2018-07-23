Phone system down at newspaper offices for maintenance - see contact list

Verde Valley Newspapers is upgrading its phone system today, Monday, July 23, 2018, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
During this time inbound phone calls may not be consistently available.
If you need to contact us during this down time, please email us using the email list below.
Most departments also have online submission forms at this link.
Management
CEO/Publisher: Babette Cubitt, bcubitt@verdenews.com
Editorial
Main Editorial Department email: editorial@verdenews.com
Editor: Dan Engler, dengler@verdenews.com
Associate Editor: Grega Kelcie, kgrega@verdenews.com
Reporters: View complete list at this link
Advertising
Main Advertising Department email: advertising@verdenews.com
Advertising Manager: Jessica Ryan, jryan@verdenews.com
Classifieds
Main Classifieds Department email: classified@verdenews.com
Circulation
Main Circulation Department email: circulation@verdenews.com
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.