Man charged with assault, kidnapping of Verde Lakes couple

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has arrested 55-year-old Robert Mongognia on assault charges stemming from an incident at the home of a Verde Lakes couple.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. July 22, deputies responded to a report of “a rape and an unconscious subject” on the 3600 block of Sparrow Lane in Camp Verde, according to a press release from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

At the home, marshal’s deputies found a female subject “in a state of shock and exhaustion,” the press release stated.

The initial investigation revealed that Mongognia, known as Bullfrog Bob, encountered his “soon-to-be male victim near the creek in Verde Lakes,” the press release stated.

After a “short interaction” at the creek, the male victim invited Mongognia back to the residence of him and his girlfriend, the press release stated.

Shortly after returning to the residence, the interaction turned violent, which resulted in the couple being assaulted, the press release stated.

Mongognia was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center, pending charges of aggravated assault on the male victim, and sexual assault, sexual abuse, and kidnapping of a female victim.

According to Darby Martin, chief administrative assistant with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Mongognia is believed to be a transient.

-- Information provided by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office