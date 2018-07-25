Obituary: Eathel Frances Lewis 1935-2018

Eathel Frances Lewis was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Zuni, New Mexico, and passed away July 14, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.





Eathel was a lifelong member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and resident of Clarkdale, Arizona. She had a passion for sewing, beadwork and spending time with her friends and family.





As a member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, Eathel was honored as Elder Pai Woman during the Annual Gathering of the Pai People in 2012 and was a fluent speaker of the Yavapai language.





She was preceded in death by her parents, Max Telese and Hannah Kinsey Telese; daughter, Liberty Whitson; and brother, Cecil Telese.





Eathel is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lyman Lewis; and her children, Ruben Lonasee of Clarkdale, Arizona, Michael Sine (Marleana) of Camp Verde, Arizona, Michael Lewis of Clarkdale, Arizona, Ardith Earnhardt (Lawrence) of Phoenix, Arizona, Maxine Rennie (Maury) of Metropolis, Illinois, Deatrice Lewis-Beauty (Elliott) of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Tanya Lewis of Camp Verde, Arizona; her brother, Robert Telese of Camp Verde, Arizona; and her 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.





Funeral services will be held Monday, July 30, 2018, at 10 a.m., at the Middle Verde Gymnasium on the Yavapai-Apache Nation.



