Obituary: Steven Paul Mauk 1964-2018

Steven Paul Mauk, born July 17, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona, died June 28, 2018, in Prescott, Arizona.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 19, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at the Highland Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott, AZ 86303. Light meal will follow.

Parking at the Highland Center is very limited. Please make every attempt to carpool.





In lieu of flowers, please donate as you choose to the Yarnell Community Center Meals on Wheels program: www.yarnellcommunitycenter.org.

Information provided by survivors.