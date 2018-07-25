‘We want to make it happen,’ Wesbrock says of Mingus hope closet

COTTONWOOD – Monday, Mingus Union High School has unveiled its Hope Closet, a “designated space on campus where students can get backpacks, school supplies, clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable food,” according to Gretchen Wesbrock, the school’s student support services director.

Wesbrock said that the school’s goal is to “provide students with what they need to be successful in school.”

“If that is new shoes, food for the weekend, or school supplies, we want to make it happen,” she said.

According to Wesbrock, the Mingus Key Club funded the Hope Closet start-up, and various unnamed community members also made donations to the program.

Mingus Key Club has also committed to providing on-going funding “to keep the project going in the future,” Wesbrock said.

“Key Club members shopped for items and stocked the closet, so it is ready for use this year,” she said. “Students in need can access the space through their counselors or the front office.”

As of Monday, July 23, students can access the closet either through their counselor or through the school’s front office. According to Wesbrock, the closet is set up so students “can get the specific supplies they need so the backpacks are not pre-filled.”

