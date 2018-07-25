Yavapai College takes the LEAD

VERDE VALLEY – No shortage of books for most college students. But how many of those books teach you how to get the most out of your college experience?

Yavapai College has an entire program that teaches its new students how to access its resources so they can be more successful in college.

The program is called LEAD, and its function is to better prepare first-year students as they transition to the post-secondary life.

Available in the summer at both the Clarkdale and Prescott campuses, LEAD is for students with social, academic or financial needs.

The eight-week program is free and offers students in need of this program eight weeks with others who are like-minded and like-experienced.

Danny Avelar graduated in May from Sedona-Red Rock High School. The night before this year’s program started, he “saw it on the Yavapai College website.”

“I applied the night before,” he said.

With the college’s other LEAD students this year, Avelar is taking two classes: Sociology and Student Success.

“This is definitely offering an easier transition to college life,” he said. “I’m amazed that a community college offers so many resources. I thought this was only available at a university.”

Now a seven-week veteran of the college scene, Avelar looks forward to the Fall 2018 semester when he will start taking EMT and Fire Science courses, as he works toward his Associate’s Degree.

‘Higher level of support’

LEAD provides “supplies, books, trips, activities, everything,” according to Rynnie Scott, YC’s Early College advisor. Though this year’s LEAD program is close to completion – July 26 – students interested in next year’s LEAD program will need to apply through the college. Either Scott or Heather Mulcaire, the associate dean of student success for Yavapai College are available to answer questions about the program.

Thanks to the support of Dr. Ron Liss, the college’s Vice President of Instruction and Student Development, this year’s LEAD program was able to offer each student a job shadow experience, Mulcaire said.

“Our students were able to have some amazing experiences with local employers and for a few students, they learned that maybe that career field isn’t exactly what they are looking for,” she said.

Mulcaire also said that Donna Green from Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education “provided a workshop on giving the winning interview, and students will end this program with a resume and cover letter in hand.”

“Not only will they leave this program having more confidence that they can, but they’ve filled their personal toolboxes with a variety of experiences that they can pull from in the future,” Mulcaire said. “Every high school senior should consider the Yavapai College LEAD program because every student can benefit by surrounding themselves with people that care.”

What they’re saying about LEAD

Loni Ferguson, who graduated in May from Camp Verde High School, said that Yavapai’s LEAD program helped her “get a feel for college.”

“It’s good to get used to it,” Ferguson said. College, she said, would be “easier, to make your own schedule, work as much as you want, go to school as much as you want.”

For Dariana Portillo-Morales, college should be quite different from her experiences at Mingus Union High School. The Class of 2018 graduate from the Cottonwood school said that to excel in college, she’ll “have to know how to manage your time.”

“It really makes you more independent,” she said. “It gives you freedom; it feels good.”

With her sights on a career as an interpreter, Portillo-Morales said she needs to get her AA and will take mostly “basic classes” at Yavapai College before she transfers to Arizona State University.

Portillo-Morales said she “was nervous at first, transferring to college.” Though she looks forward to taking some of her courses online, Portillo-Morales said that for her, “face-to-face is a lot more helpful.”

“I rely on classmates for a lot of things,” Portillo-Morales said. “A lot of times we do everything together. The Learning Center at Yavapai is a really good place to have study groups.”

For Mingus graduate Jacob Sweeney, the college’s LEAD program “helped me learn what college really is, what you have to do each day.”

For more information, contact Heather Mulcaire at 928-634-6527. Or visit https://www.yc.edu/v5content/enrollment-services/lead.htm for more information.

