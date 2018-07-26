Bob Weir named Career and Technical Education’s Administrator of the Year

On July 18, Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education Superintendent Bob Weir was named Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year at the state conference of the Association for Career and Technical Education of Arizona.
According to a Valley Academy press release, Weir “works closely with Yavapai College as an educational partner to develop new dual and concurrent enrolled CTE programs.”
Working with the satellite districts of Camp Verde, Mingus Union, and Sedona Red Rock, Yavapai College, and local business partners, Weir developed, staffed and found facilities for high school programs including certified nursing assistant, construction, culinary arts, firefighting, medical assistant, phlebotomy and teacher training.
These programs provide students both high school and college credit as well as industry certification except for construction, for which no college credits were available.
As Arizona’s representative for CTE Administrator of the Year, Weir will now compete at the regional level.
If successful, his nomination will advance to nationals.
The Association for Career and Technical Education is a national organization with membership of more than 25,000 educators.
The organization provides educational leadership in developing a competitive workforce while empowering educators to deliver high quality CTE programs that ensure all students are positioned for career success.
--Information provided by VACTE
More like this story
- Despite closure of Arizona Technical College, VACTE plans to expand centralized programs
- VACTE looks to expand centralized programs
- Commentary: VACTE moving forward to meet needs of Valley youth
- Camp Verde's Bob Weir to become VACTE superintendent
- Valley Academy claims early success with new construction program
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.