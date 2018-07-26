Bob Weir named Career and Technical Education’s Administrator of the Year

On July 18, Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education Superintendent Bob Weir was named Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year at the state conference of the Association for Career and Technical Education of Arizona.

According to a Valley Academy press release, Weir “works closely with Yavapai College as an educational partner to develop new dual and concurrent enrolled CTE programs.”

Working with the satellite districts of Camp Verde, Mingus Union, and Sedona Red Rock, Yavapai College, and local business partners, Weir developed, staffed and found facilities for high school programs including certified nursing assistant, construction, culinary arts, firefighting, medical assistant, phlebotomy and teacher training.



These programs provide students both high school and college credit as well as industry certification except for construction, for which no college credits were available.

As Arizona’s representative for CTE Administrator of the Year, Weir will now compete at the regional level.

If successful, his nomination will advance to nationals.

The Association for Career and Technical Education is a national organization with membership of more than 25,000 educators.



The organization provides educational leadership in developing a competitive workforce while empowering educators to deliver high quality CTE programs that ensure all students are positioned for career success.

--Information provided by VACTE