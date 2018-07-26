Letter: Mingus Union School Board ‘power mad if not insane’

Editor:
The attempt by the Mingus Union School Board to block the voter initiative to decide the merits, of school district consolidation is by far the most egregious attempt to subvert the will of the people.
This school board has lost all integrity. They are a group of people who are power mad if not insane. Why they continue to demand only they have the ability to determine what is best for the district is beyond me.
The courts must stop this law suit and let us voters decide which way we want to go.
Walter McIntosh
Cottonwood
