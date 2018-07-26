Letter: ‘Official’ records of Verde Valley rainfall sadly lacking

Editor:

Last year about this time - actually the end of July - your paper reported the July monthly rainfall using information provided by our local chapter of the National Weather Service as somewhere around maybe an inch and three quarters.



A good friend of mine who had been on a bicycle trip to Iowa for most of that month and lives within spitting distance of our airport had a little over six inches of rain in his rain gauge when he returned home -- no accounting for evaporation.



Another friend in Black Hills near the college had a similar amount as did I in Bridgeport.

So, this year my Black Hills friend recorded right at three inches since July 11.



I am just wondering what puny number those yahoos at the airport have “officially” recorded thus far in July, assuming they’ve pulled the lid off of their rain gauge.

Bill Bullock

Bridgeport